Basset Hound

These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
Basset hound black and white

About the Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.

Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.

Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Especificidades de la raza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

País: Reino Unido
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Equilibrado / Sociable / Cariñoso

Hechos clave

Necesita cuidados moderados
Disfruta del entrenamiento
Jardín no esencial

