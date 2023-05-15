Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.
Rodun erityispiirteet
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Maa: Myanmar
Kokoluokka: Keskikokoinen
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 10-16 vuotta
Aktiivinen / Hellä / Valpas / Ystävällinen
Tärkeimmät tiedot
