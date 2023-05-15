Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.

The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.

Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet World Cat Congressin (WCC) materiaaleista