Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
Tonkinese adult black and white

About the Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.

The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.

Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet World Cat Congressin (WCC) materiaaleista

Rodun erityispiirteet

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Maa: Myanmar
Kokoluokka: Keskikokoinen
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 10-16 vuotta
Aktiivinen / Hellä / Valpas / Ystävällinen

 

Tärkeimmät tiedot

  • Vaatii paljon huomiota
  • Tarvitsee maltillista harjausta
  • Sopii sisä- ja ulkoelämään

