Hair & Skin Care Jelly Adult
Säilyke , Kissa
Täysrehu aikuisille kissoille (ohuita viipaleita hyytelössä)
Saatavilla olevat koot
12 x 85g
TUTKITUT TULOKSET
YLI 90% OMISTAJISTA HAVAITSI IHON JA TURKIN OLEVAN HYVÄSSÄ KUNNOSSA 3 VIIKON JÄLKEEN* *Royal Caninin© sisäinen tutkimus
AUTTAA TUKEMAAN NESTEENSAANTIA
SKIN & COAT CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. You can help protect your cat's skin by keeping her bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. 3. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair and irritants and always use cat-friendly products when grooming. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
AUTTAA TUKEMAAN IHON HYVINVOINTIA JA TURKIN KIILTOA
Does your cat have itchy skin and a poor coat condition? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
Hiilineutraaliksi sertifioitu
SCS Global Services on sertifioinut ROYAL CANIN® Feline Care Nutrition ‑tuotteet hiilineutraaleiksi. Lisätietoja on osoitteessa: https://www.mars.com/about/policies-and-practices/mars-carbon-neutral-brands
|Kissan paino
|Säilykeruokinta
|Yhdistelmäruokinta
|3 kg
|2 + 1/4 annospussit
|22 g + 1 annospussi
|4 kg
|2 + 3/4 annospussit
|32 g + 1 annospussi
|5 kg
|3 + 1/4 annospussit
|40 g + 1 annospussi
|6 kg
|3 + 3/4 annospussit
|48 g + 1 annospussi
TUOTETIEDOT
Kissojen ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care Jelly säilyke on ravitsemuksellisesti täysipainoinen ja tasapainoinen ruokavalio, joka erityisesti auttaa tukemaan ihon hyvinvointia ja turkin kiiltoa. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care tuottaa todistetusti tuloksia. Tutkimuksessamme* yli 90% omistajista havaitsi ihon ja turkin olevan hyvässä kunnossa 3 viikon jälkeen kissan saatua Hair & Skin Care ruokavalion kuiva- ja säilykeruokien yhdistelmää. Sen koostumus sisältää omega-3-rasvahappoja – mukaan lukien EPA:ta ja DHA:ta – ja omega-6-rasvahappoja, jotka auttavat tukemaan ihon hyvinvointia ja turkin kiiltoa sisältä ulospäin. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care on saatavana myös viipaleina kastikkeessa tai kuivaruokana. Säilyke- ja kuivaruoan yhdistelmä tarjoaa vaihtelua, jota kissat suosivat. *Royal Caninin© sisäinen tutkimus