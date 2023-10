KOOSTUMUS

Renal Liquid is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein. Recommendations: Feed until restoration is achieved. Administration under veterinary supervision. Composition: milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Source of protein: low-lactose milk, caseinate, soya protein concentrate.