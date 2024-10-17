Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.
Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.
Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet Fédération Cynologique Internationalen (FCI) materiaaleista
Rodun erityispiirteet
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Kokoluokka: Pieni
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 13-15 vuotta
Ystävällinen / Eloisa / Älykäs / Tasaluonteinen
Tärkeimmät tiedot
