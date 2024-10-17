Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.

Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.

Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet Fédération Cynologique Internationalen (FCI) materiaaleista

Rodun erityispiirteet

Kokoluokka: Pieni
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 13-15 vuotta
Ystävällinen / Eloisa / Älykäs / Tasaluonteinen

Tärkeimmät tiedot

  • Tarvitsee maltillista turkinhoitoa
  • Puutarha ei välttämätön
  • Tarvitsee vähän koulutusta

