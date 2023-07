Vital Early Renal

TÄYSREHU- JA ERIKOISRUOKAVALIOILMOITUS

PARNUTS_STATEMENT : ROYAL CANIN® EARLY RENAL thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. EARLY RENAL is formulated for the earlier stages of the chronic renal insufficiency. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed EARLY RENAL for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency.