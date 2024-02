Pill Assist Small Dog

Packaging texts

1 Veterinary 3 Pill Assist 4 Small Dog 5 Pill administration can be a stressful moment for dogs. PILL ASSIST has been developed and tested to help make it easier to give medication, supporting treatment compliance and the pets&rsquo wellbeing. 10 www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU for Royal Canin SAS © Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved 11 Best Before 12 Approx 13 30 Pieces for dogs