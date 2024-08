1.SIMPLE

Easy to incorporate granules into the litter*

2.FAST

Clear results within a few seconds

3.CLEAR

Results remain visible for 48 hours

4.STRESS-LESS FOR THE CATS

Urinary test in the cat’s environment

5.SAFE

Made with a safe formula

6.RELIABLE

Allows detection of microhematuria which is

sign of blood invisible to the naked eye

7.EASY TO STORE

Comes in a box of two 20g sachets of granules

* To ensure the optimum performance of hematuria detection granules the usage of clay based clumping litter (bentonite) is recommended.