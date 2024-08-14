Is Your ROYAL CANIN packaging recyclable in your country?

At Royal Canin, we're rethinking our approach to packaging, because we believe there is no such thing as a sustainable product in unsustainable packaging. We're proud of our products, but deeply concerned about the impact of packaging waste on land and in the ocean. A variety of our packaging can already be recycled (cardboard, cans...), or energy recovered through national packaging waste organizations. We are working on our packaging to make them easier to recycle, including the transition to mono-material packaging. At this current time, some of our packaging cannot be recycled on a large scale in some markets so we work closely with local waste organizations to develop appropriate infrastructure. See below for recycling opportunities in your country. Please do not throw your bags in the nature.