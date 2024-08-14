Is Your ROYAL CANIN packaging recyclable in your country?
At Royal Canin, we're rethinking our approach to packaging, because we believe there is no such thing as a sustainable product in unsustainable packaging. We're proud of our products, but deeply concerned about the impact of packaging waste on land and in the ocean. A variety of our packaging can already be recycled (cardboard, cans...), or energy recovered through national packaging waste organizations. We are working on our packaging to make them easier to recycle, including the transition to mono-material packaging. At this current time, some of our packaging cannot be recycled on a large scale in some markets so we work closely with local waste organizations to develop appropriate infrastructure. See below for recycling opportunities in your country. Please do not throw your bags in the nature.
Plastic kibble bag with white inside
This bag is made of polyethylene and has been specially designed to be accepted by the current polyethylene recycling systems where infrastructure exists (in compliance with Ceflex guidelines). The collection of this packaging depend on your living area. Please refer to your local guidelines.
Plastic kibble bag with metalized inside
This bag is a packaging made of several plastic materials and will gradually be replaced by a mono-material packaging by 2025. The collection of this packaging depend on your living area. Please refer to your local guidelines.
Paper kibble bag
This bag is made of paper with a thin layer of plastic to best preserve the kibble. This packaging can be disposed of in the resource recycling bin. Please refer to your local guidelines.
Wet pouch
This bag is a packaging made of several plastic materials. The collection of this packaging depend on your living area. Please refer to your local guidelines.
Steel Can and Alu Tray
This packaging can be disposed of in the resource recycling bin. Please refer to your local guidelines.
Cardbord boxes
This packaging can be disposed of in the resource recycling bin. Please refer to your local guidelines.