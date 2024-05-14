Neutering Process for Cats: Learn about Pre- and Post-Neutering Care

Still Struggling? Let’s Look at Some of the Benefits!

Pet parents are most concerned about:1) What are the advantages and disadvantages of neutering cats?2) When is the best time to neuter my cat?3) What pre-surgery examinations are needed for neutering a cat?4) How do the neutering procedures differ between male and female cats?5) What special post-operative care is required?6) What dietary changes are needed for cats after neutering?

Generally speaking, the advantages of neutering cats outweigh the disadvantages. Let's take a closer look to help you to make the best decision:

Advantages of Cat Neutering

1) Avoiding the Impact of Heat on Quality of Life

Unneutered cats will go through heat cycles. Female cats will emit extremely loud cries, similar to a baby’s wail, which can be quite bothering. On the other hand, male cats tend to spray urine everywhere to mark their territory,being more irritable and hard to calm. Additionally, both male and female cats may attempt to escape to find a mate, increasing the risk of lost pets.



2) Improving Cat Behavior

Neutered cats generally become more gentle and calm, reducing the likelihood of rampaging. If you have multiple cats, neutering can also help prevent conflicts and fights.



3) Preventing Reproductive System Diseases

According to the "2017 Seminar on Pet Tumor," Fibroadenoma ranks second in cat cancers, with a malignancy rate of 85-95%. Neutering can effectively reduce the risk of hormone-related diseases such as Fibroadenoma, pyometra (uterine infection), and ovarian cysts.

4) Avoiding Unplanned Litters

Keeping pets requires long-term planning, especially when cats can have multiple kittens in each litter. If you do not intend to breed your cats, neutering can prevent unexpected births and the corresponding challenges that come along.

Disadvantages of Cat Neutering

1) Increased Risk of Weight Gain

Neutering can slow down a cat’s metabolism and make them more sedentary. If their diet remains the same as before the surgery, weight gain is likely to happen. Therefore, it is important to adjust their diet and ensure they get plenty of exercise to maintain a healthy weight.



2) Permanent Sterilization

Neutering involves the removal of the testicles in males and the uterus and ovaries in females, making it an irreversible procedure. Consequently, neutered cats will be unable to reproduce for the rest of their lives.



When? Know More about The Optimal Time for Cat Neutering

The timing for neutering female and male cats is slightly different. Female cats are typically neutered at around 5 to 6 months old, while male cats are usually neutered between 7 to 10 months old. Both should have completed their basic vaccinations by this time. Generally, the ideal timing for neutering is between "complete physical development" and "before showing signs of heat." However, the exact timing should be based on the individual cat's physical condition, the vet's assessment, and the specific household environment. There is no absolute best time for neutering. Therefore, if you are considering having your cat neutered, it is advisable to consult your vet for detailed information in advance.

No Worries! Your Vet Will Conduct Thorough Examinations Before Neutering!

Before your cat undergoes neutering surgery, the vet will conduct a series of preoperative examinations to ensure the cat's physical condition is optimal for the procedure:



1) Basic Physical Examination

This includes a consultation, auscultation (listening to internal sounds), palpation, measuring body temperature, and stool examination to check for parasites, digestive issues, and the balance of gut flora.

2) Hematology Test

Blood samples are taken for hematological tests and assessments, including complete blood count, serum biochemistry, and endocrine testing.



3) X-ray Imaging Examination

This primarily checks for abnormal masses in the thoracic and abdominal cavities, as well as any skeletal and soft tissue lesions.



It is best to schedule the neutering surgery only after confirming that the cat's overall physical condition is good enough for operation.