When should you switch from kitten to adult cat food?

It’s normal to wonder how long you should feed your pet kitten food. Don’t forget that kittens undergo a period of rapid growth in the first few months of their lives. However, once your kitten matures into an adult cat, they need fewer calories per kg of body weight as their metabolism slows down and they tend to be less energetic.

One main difference between kitten and adult cat food is the calorie count. Continuing to feed kitten food to an adult cat may lead to obesity issues further down the line, due to the higher calorie count. Obesity also increases the risk of health-related issues for your cat, such as diabetes and arthritis.

With almost 60% of cats being considered overweight or obese, it is important not only to feed the age-appropriate food to your feline, but also to understand the correct portion size for kittens and cats.

Keep in mind that an adult cat’s nutritional needs will depend on several factors including their size, breed, activity levels and whether they’ve been sterilised. Your vet will be able to guide you on your cat’s dietary needs.