What Happens When Cats Age? Understanding the Symptoms of Cognitive Dysfunction

Cats are undeniably adorable creatures and wonderful companions. Therefore, it is no surprise to find that more and more people are choosing cats as pets. Research from the United States indicates that the number of domestic cats has been steadily increasing in recent years. This growth is not only attributed to the rising popularity of cat ownership but also to the extended lifespans of our feline friends. Thanks to advancements in veterinary medicine and heightened awareness of pet care and nutritional needs, cats are living longer than ever before. Nowadays, it is not uncommon for cats to reach or even surpass 20 years of age.



While it’s heartwarming to know that cats can accompany us for more years, longer lifespans also mean a higher potential of encountering age-related health issues. Like humans, aging causes a gradual decline in the function of a cat’s organs, which can lead to weakened immunity and an increased risk of various health conditions. Additionally, recent studies have shown that senior cats are more prone to developing cognitive dysfunction, akin to Alzheimer’s or dementia in humans. This condition can significantly impact their quality of life.

Symptoms of Cognitive Dysfunction in Senior Cats

It is challenging for cats to face changes in people and the environment. While each cat has its unique way of life, it is crucial for owners to observe their daily behavior closely in order to spot out any unusual signs. Such attentiveness is key to understanding a cat's overall health condition.



Cognitive dysfunction in cats can lead to peculiar behaviors, with symptoms becoming increasingly apparent from around the age of 10. These may include:

Wandering away from home or venturing into unfamiliar environments

Changes in sleep patterns

Loss of appetite or refusal to eat previously favoured foods

Inappropriate excretion outside the litter box

Noticeable reduction in interest of interaction or play

Staring blankly for prolonged periods

Loud, seemingly purposeless meowing (particularly at night)

Could These Strange Behaviors Be Caused by Other Conditions?

In fact, the unusual behaviors described above may indicate other health issues besides cognitive dysfunction. Pet owners should always consult a vet for an accurate diagnosis. It is very often that senior cats suffer from arthritis, causing active cats reluctant to move or have trouble accessing the litter box, resulting in inappropriate elimination. Furthermore, kidney failure increases urination which might make cats refuse to relieve inside the litter box as it becomes dirtier, prompting them to relieve themselves elsewhere. Dental problems such as periodontal disease can cause pain and affect a cat’s appetite. On the other hand, for those who create excessive vocalization may stem from hyperthyroidism or hypertension. These conditions can lead to retinal detachment, resulting in blurred vision or even blindness, which may cause anxiety and frequent screaming.





How Is Cognitive Dysfunction Diagnosed in Cats?

Veterinarians usually observe how a cat responds to its surroundings when assessing potential cognitive dysfunction. Signs such as pacing in circles, staying motionless in a corner, or appearing disconnected from the world, in other words, being unresponsive to external stimuli may indicate issues in the forebrain. The forebrain governs critical functions like a cat’s reactions to its environment, vision, hearing, sleep, and appetite. Diagnostic tools such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis can help identify potential issues like inflammation, tumors, trauma, or metabolic diseases in the brain. If these tests show no abnormalities or signs of other conditions, such as hyperthyroidism or kidney disease, it is likely that the unusual behaviors are due to cognitive dysfunction.





What to Do If Your Cat Is Diagnosed with Cognitive Dysfunction?

If your cat is diagnosed with cognitive dysfunction, your vet may prescribe anti-anxiety medications to help alleviate symptoms. Taking medications regularly can contribute to the cat’s overall comfort. In terms of diet, adjusting the cat's diet can also play a significant role in preventing or slowing the progression of cognitive decline. Foods rich in vitamin E and antioxidants are particularly beneficial. In everyday life, try to avoid introducing new family members, especially to senior cats to minimize stress level. Besides, place litter boxes in easily accessible locations and avoid placing them too high. If stairs become challenging, consider installing ramps to help your cat move around freely.





Animal behaviorists emphasize the critical role pet owners play in slowing down aging and managing related conditions in cats. Beyond these adjustments, regular visits to the vet and comprehensive health check-ups are also essential. To enhance your cat’s quality of life, careful detection of illness is always advised for timely and effective intervention during the early stages.