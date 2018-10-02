How to help your kitten learn

Training works best if the sessions are fairly short at frequent intervals, the cat is free from other distractions, the reward given is of high value to the cat and the behaviour that is being taught has not been associated with something negative in the past.

How cats learn

Your kitten’s basic education takes place during the period from birth to 6 months through the mother’s dominant role and interaction with siblings. A kitten starts by imitating its mother’s actions, and then learns by itself, through experimenting. Therefore your contribution to the foundations of your kitten’s education is limited but you still have responsibilities to complete their socialisation in the context of a new environment.

The mother cat’s role

It’s recommended to wait until your kitten is at least two months old before separating them from their mother and siblings. Mother cats play a vital role in their kittens’ upbringing, teaching them hygiene and social habits by example and through play, as well as feeding them, keeping them in check, comforting and protecting them.