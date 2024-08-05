FHN Feline Preference Aroma Exigent Adult Cat

FHN Feline Preference Aroma Exigent Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Aromatic attraction

Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed Aroma Exigent, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image