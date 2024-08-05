FBN Bengal Adult Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of your Bengal cat in mind. By containing a high level of protein and an adapted fat content, this food contributes to maintaining your Bengal's muscle mass in order to sustain their highly active lifestyle. A highly digestible, high protein diet is best advised to support healthy digestive function in your Bengal. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains L.I.P proteins (Low Indigestible Proteins) specially selected for their high digestibility. It also includes prebiotics that help to support a balance in the intestinal flora. Your Bengal's striking coat needs special attention and care in order to keep it in top condition. ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains specific amino acids, vitamins, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain its glossy coat and healthy skin.