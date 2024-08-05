FBN British Shorthair Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
Due to your cat’s heavy body type, the level of protein in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult has been specifically adapted contribute to maintaining your cat’s muscle mass. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
10kg
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
L - Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, helping support healthy fat metabolism.
Special british shorthair jaw
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Bone & joint health
The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Charming chubby-face
Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face
Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine
Muscle tone
The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. Muscle tone: An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.