FBN British Shorthair Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

Due to your cat’s heavy body type, the level of protein in ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Adult has been specifically adapted contribute to maintaining your cat’s muscle mass. This food is also enriched with L-Carnitine, a nutrient involved with healthy fat metabolism. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

L - Carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, helping support healthy fat metabolism.

Special british shorthair jaw

This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Bone & joint health

The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Charming chubby-face

Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face

Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine

Muscle tone

The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. Muscle tone: An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.

PRODUCT DETAILS

