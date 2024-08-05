FBN British Shorthair Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for British Shorthair kittens (up to 12 months old).
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Special british shorthair jaw
This specially designed moon-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to be easy for the British Shorthair kitten to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Muscle & bone growth
During growth, the British Shorthair kitten develops the strong, muscular body characteristic of the breed. With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support the development of healthy muscles and bones for healthy growth.
Exclusive formula - psyllium & l-carnitine
Exclusive formula - Psyllium & L-carnitine
Digestive health
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. A patented complex* of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences. *France, patent No EP1146870.
L-Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
Fluffy and affectionate
Sturdy body. Short, dense and plush coat. Broad and round face.
|Kitten's age
|2 to 3 months
|4 to 6 months
|7 to 9 months
|10 to 12 months
|Weight
|0,8 kg - 2,1 kg
|1,8 kg - 3,9 kg
|2,4 kg - 5 kg
|2,9 kg - 5 kg
|Daily quantities (kibbles)
|40 - 70 g
|55 - 77 g
|53 - 67 g
|44 - 58 g
|Daily quantities (kibbles + pouch)
|16 - 45 g + 1/2 pouch
|34 - 56 g + 1 pouch
|32 - 45 g + 1 pouch
|23 - 37 g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your British Shorthair Kitten's growth period is a time of change and new discoveries. To develop the strong, muscular body type that's typical of this breed, your kitten needs the right nutritional support. ROYAL CANIN® British Shorthair Kitten food is specially formulated with the unique nutritional needs of your kitten in mind; giving your kitten the best start in life is what paves the way for healthy development into its adult years. While your kitten's immune system is still developing, it needs a little extra support from its diet. The patented complex of antioxidants in this food includes the all-essential vitamin E and helps to support your kitten's natural defences. Because your kitten's digestive system remains immature until around 12 months of age, selecting food that's inclusive of high quality proteins is important for its digestive health. That's why this food contains Low Indigestible Proteins (or L.I.P); a form of protein that's specifically known to be highly digestible. It also contains prebiotics that help to support a good balance in the intestinal flora.