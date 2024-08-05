FCN Digest Sensitive Care Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. ‧ PROVEN RESULTS Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study. ‧ Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and helps promote optimal stool quality.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Odour reduction & high digestibility
Highly digestible and helps reduce faecal odour.
Maintains ideal weight
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetables, vegetable protein extracts.
ADDITIVES (PER KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 80 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.4 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.1 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.18 mg - Technological additives Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Moisture 80%, Protein 9.1%, Fat content 3.8%, Crude fiber 0.8%, Crude ash 1.7%, NFE 4.6%.
|Cat's weight
|Wet only
|Dry & wet
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|24 g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|33 g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|3 pouches
|43 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|51 g + 1 pouch