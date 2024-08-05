FCN Digest Sensitive Care Adult Cat (Gravy)

Wet food for Cat

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. ‧ PROVEN RESULTS Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study. ‧ Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and helps promote optimal stool quality.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

Odour reduction & high digestibility

Highly digestible and helps reduce faecal odour.

Maintains ideal weight

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

