FCN Digestive Care Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. PROVEN RESULTS: Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry formula. *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
Asensitive digestion?
Does your cat have a sensitive digestion? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor quality faeces which may also indicate poor digestion. Additionally, swallowing too quickly without sufficient chewing can lead to regurgitation.
Digestive care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Digestive Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support digestive health. With double action: - Easy to digest: the Digestive Care formula contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*). It is based on a blend of prebiotics (FOS: fructo-oligo-saccharides) and fibres (including psyllium) to help support a balance in the intestinal flora and regulate intestinal transit. (*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility (more than 90%), for digestive health and stool quality.) - Promotes chewing and slower eating: the Digestive Care ring-shaped kibble helps the cat eat more slowly and chew thoroughly for good digestion.
The exclusive use of Digestive Care is effective after 10 days: 49%* less stool production thanks to improved digestion and nutrient absorption. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance feed for adult cats.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PRODUCT DETAILS
This formula is a precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health, with double action: ・Easy to digest: it contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality. ・Promotes chewing: A ring-shaped kibble helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion. *L. I. P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.