FCN Hairball Care Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
IS YOUR CAT PRONE TO HAIRBALLS? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow a large quantity of hair. This ingested hair can accumulate in the digestive tract, forming hairballs which can be either regurgitated or eliminated through the stools. For some cats, the accumulated hair leads to discomfort and more serious problems. ・PROVEN RESULTS: The exclusive use of HAIRBALL CARE dry formula reduces hairball formation in 14 days*. *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Hairball care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hairball Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive Hairball Care complex is composed of a specific blend of dietary fibres, including psyllium (rich in mucilage), and insoluble fibres to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the faeces rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.
Prone to hairballs
Is your cat prone to hairball formation? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow large quantities of hair. This ingested hair can become compacted in the digestive tract forming hairballs which are either regurgitated or eliminated through the faeces.
Proven results / x2 / hair excretion / in 14 days / dietary fibre blend / psyllium
Proven results: the exclusive use of Hairball Care is effective after 14 days, doubling* the amount of hair that is eliminated naturally in the faeces. *Royal Canin internal study, 2013 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Hairball Care exclusive complex.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PRODUCT DETAILS
・This precisely balanced nutritional formula naturally helps reduce hairball formation. ・The exclusive HAIRBALL CARE complex is composed of a specific blend of natural dietary fibres, including psyllium, to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. ・As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the stools, rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.