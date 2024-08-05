FCN Hairball Care Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
IS YOUR CAT PRONE TO HAIRBALLS? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow a large quantity of hair. This ingested hair can accumulate in the digestive tract, forming hairballs which can be either regurgitated or eliminated through the stools. For some cats, the accumulated hair leads to discomfort and more serious problems. ．PROVEN RESULTS : The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE wet formula reduces hairball formation in 14 days.* *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Hairball control
Formulated to help eliminate swallowed hair by stimulating intestinal transit.
Ideal weight maintenance
ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy also helps to maintain your cat's ideal weight due to the inclusion of a low fat content.
Healthy digestive system
High digestibility is supported through the inclusion of dietary fibre in ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, this contributes to a balanced gut flora and healthy intestinal tract activity. Additionally, a moderate protein content is included to support healthy muscular development.
|Cat's Weight
|Pouch only
|1 Pouch + Kibble* (g)
|3kg
|2+1/2
|1+26g
|4kg
|3
|1+36g
|5kg
|3+1/2
|1+46g
|6kg
|4
|1+55g
PRODUCT DETAILS
．Formulated to help stimulate intestinal transit to help naturally eliminate ingested hair.