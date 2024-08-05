FHN Home Life Indoor Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors
Sizes available
50g
400g
1.2kg
2kg
4kg
10kg
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. Indoor 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and help reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Moderate calorie
A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Hairball reduction
Indoor 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.