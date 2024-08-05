FHN Home Life Indoor Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors

Sizes available

50g

400g

1.2kg

2kg

4kg

10kg

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit which can result in smelly stools. Indoor 27 contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fibre content and specific nutrients to promote good digestion and help reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Moderate calorie

A moderate fat content, adapted to the lower activity of indoor cats, helps maintain healthy weight.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Hairball reduction

Indoor 27 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.

