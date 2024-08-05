FHN Instinctive Cat (Jelly)
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly)
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
Instinctively preferred
Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
Maintains ideal weight
Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 80 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, lodine (3b202) : 0.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.6 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504) : 1.3 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) : 13 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 11.9% - Crude fibres: 0.6% - Fat content: 4.5% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Moisture: 80.0%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude Protein (min) 99 - Moisture (max) 830 - Crude Fat (min) 25 - Crude Fibre (max) 16 - Crude ash (max) 18. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Cat weight (kg)
|INACTIVE Low Energy Needs
|-
|NORMAL
|-
|ACTIVE High Energy Needs
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|105
|1 1/4
|130
|1 1/2
|155
|1 3/4
|3
|140
|1 3/4
|170
|2
|205
|2 1/2
|4
|170
|2
|210
|2 1/2
|255
|3
|5
|200
|2 1/4
|245
|3
|295
|3 1/2
|6
|225
|2 3/4
|280
|3 1/4
|340
|4
|7
|250
|3
|315
|3 3/4
|375
|4 1/2
|8
|275
|3 1/4
|345
|4
|415
|5
|9
|300
|3 1/2
|375
|4 1/2
|450
|5 1/4
|10
|325
|3 3/4
|405
|4 3/4
|485
|5 3/4