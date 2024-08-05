FHN Instinctive Cat (Jelly)

FHN Instinctive Cat (Jelly)

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly)

Sizes available

1 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Instinctively preferred

Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

Maintains ideal weight

Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image