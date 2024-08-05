FCN Intense Beauty Care Adult Cat (Jelly)
Wet food for Cat
Intense Beauty in Jelly contains a patented complex of antioxidants and fatty acids (omega-3 & omega-6) specially formulated to help support and maintain the beauty and health of your cat's coat, as well as its skin. Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly)
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
Healthy skin and coat omega 3 & 6
Helps maintain coat beauty particularly due to Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Maintains ideal weight
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Healthy urinary system
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, various sugars.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.23 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2.1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 21 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 10.5% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 81.0% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.16% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 0.94%.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Dry & wet food
|3 kg
|2 + 1/4 pouches
|22 g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|2 + 3/4 pouches
|32 g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|3 + 1/4 pouches
|40 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 3/4 pouches
|48 g + 1 pouch