FCN Light Weight Care Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. ・PROVEN RESULTS： Over 90% of cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE dry formula achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
Proven results
PRroven results: Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care dry formula achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
Weight management program
'Weight management program: 1. Providing complete & balanced nutrition across both our wet & dry formulas, helps you choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2. Get your cat active with in-home games & feeding puzzles. 3. Avoid human food and fatty snacks. 4.If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian. '
Product claim 1
Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness.
Product claim 2
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in a healthy fat metabolism.
Product claim 3
Good palatability and nutrition that helps keep your cat satisfied.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Light weight care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Light weight care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition. With several actions:
|Cat Weight
|Ideal Weight
|-
|Overweight
|grams
|grams + pouch
|grams
|grams + pouch
|3kg
|51g
|32g + 1 pouch
|37g
|19g + 1 pouch
|4kg
|62g
|43g + 1 pouch
|46g
|27g + 1 pouch
|5kg
|73g
|54g + 1 pouch
|54g
|35g + 1 pouch
|6kg
|83g
|64g + 1 pouch
|61g
|42g + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: ・Ideal fibre blend to support the feeling of fullness. ・Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. ・Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. ・Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.