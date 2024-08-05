FBN Maine Coon Adult Cat

The Maine Coon is the largest domesticated cat in the world, and its impressive stature is combined with a truly sweet nature. Its solid bone structure and muscular body can make it three times heavier than the average cat. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to ensuring the general health and condition of its joints. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Maine Coon cats - Over 15 months old

