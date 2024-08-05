FBN Maine Coon Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
The Maine Coon is the largest domesticated cat in the world, and its impressive stature is combined with a truly sweet nature. Its solid bone structure and muscular body can make it three times heavier than the average cat. Due to its large size and bone structure, particular attention must be given to ensuring the general health and condition of its joints. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Maine Coon cats - Over 15 months old
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Healthy skin & coat
The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.
Special large jaw
This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted to the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Exclusive formula - Taurine & Omega 3 fatty acids
Joint support
The Maine Coon’s large size and grand stature can challenge joints throughout her life. Formulated to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
The gentle giant
Powerful, long, rectangular body Semi-long coat with a slight fine undercoat Tufted ears Square muzzle