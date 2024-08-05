FCN Oral Care Adult Cat

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO FORM TARTAR? Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat's overall health. Some cats are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences. ・PROVEN RESULTS： Up to 59% reduced tartar formation in 28 days, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL CARE dry formula*. *Royal Canin internal study

