FCN Oral Care Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO FORM TARTAR? Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat's overall health. Some cats are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences. ・PROVEN RESULTS： Up to 59% reduced tartar formation in 28 days, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL CARE dry formula*. *Royal Canin internal study
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
PROVEN RESULTS: the exclusive use of Oral Care is effective after 28 days: up to 59%* reduction in tartar formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2005 - Compared to a control feed for adult cats not containing the Oral Care active components and measured on the most vulnerable teeth.
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Oral Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. With double action: - Mechanical action: specifically designed for a targeted action, the Oral Care kibble size, texture and shape encourages the cat to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect which helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. - Chemical action: formula enriched with an “Active Dental Agent” (calcium chelators) which traps the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralization.
Does your cat have a tendency to tartar formation? Tartar build-up is the mineralization of dental plaque in contact with saliva, which can lead to sensitive gums. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your cat’s overall health.
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Weight
|Under weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|46 g
|37 g
|4 kg
|56 g
|45 g
|5 kg
|66 g
|53 g
|6 kg
|75 g
|60 g
・Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specific texture that polishes your cat's teeth as she chews. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar build-up during each meal. ・Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your cat's overall health.