FBN Persian Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
￼Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Persian cats - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
10kg
Exclusive formula - Omega-3 & Omega-6 fatty acids
Long hair health
A long coat, with a dense undercoat, is the hallmark of the Persian cat. Long hair health An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role, and helps maintain skin health and coat beauty. Enriched with Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.
Voluptuous and regal
Immense ruff Large round head with flat profile Expressive round eyes Cobby body
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Hairball reduction
Due to the length and density of her coat, the Persian cat routinely swallows a large quantity of hair during grooming. Hairball reduction: A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium rich in mucilage) helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, helping to eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.
Digestive performance
Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.