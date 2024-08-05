FBN Persian Kitten
Dry food for Cat
￼Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old)
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Exclusive formula
Exclusive formula - Omega-3 & Omega-6 fatty acids
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
Healthy growth & long hair
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long and dense coat, the hallmark of the breed. Healthy growth & long hair With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and coat. Enriched with Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.
Miniature splendour
Long and thick coat Open sweet expression Cobby body
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Immune system support A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
Digestive performance
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. Digestive performance: A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.