FBN Ragdoll Adult Cat

The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around. ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat’s healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old

