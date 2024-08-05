FBN Ragdoll Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around. ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat’s healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
2kg
10kg
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Healthy skin & coat
The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. Healthy skin & coat: Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Bone & joint health
The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Sweet and relaxed
Semi-long, soft and silky coat Large body, solid round paws Captivating blue eyes
Special ragdoll jaw
This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.