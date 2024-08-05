FBN Ragdoll Adult Cat

FBN Ragdoll Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

The Ragdoll is a remarkably stunning cat with captivating eyes and a soft, silky coat. The Ragdoll breed is large and loving with an affectionate and sociable nature; an absolute joy to be around. ROYAL CANIN® Ragdoll Adult food will help to maintain your cat’s healthy skin and a well-nourished coat through a combination of specific nutrients; including amino acids, vitamins, and both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Ragdoll cats - Over 12 months old

Sizes available

2kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Healthy skin & coat

The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. Healthy skin & coat: Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

Bone & joint health

The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Sweet and relaxed

Semi-long, soft and silky coat Large body, solid round paws Captivating blue eyes

Special ragdoll jaw

This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image