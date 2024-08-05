FHN Feline Preference Savour Exigent Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

Individual preference

Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal Canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.

Dual savour sensation

Some fussy cats are most attracted by diversity and prefer food with different savours. With two synergistic kibbles of different shape, composition and texture, Savour Exigent stimulates the natural preference of these cats.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Optimal weight

Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

