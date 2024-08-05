FHN Feline Preference Savour Exigent Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old
What is the right portion?
2kg
4kg
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response Royal Canin has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Dual savour sensation
Some fussy cats are most attracted by diversity and prefer food with different savours. With two synergistic kibbles of different shape, composition and texture, Savour Exigent stimulates the natural preference of these cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 33.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.5%, Crude fibres: 3.1%.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, yeasts products, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 14500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 27 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 2.7 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 8 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 35 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Zootechnical additives: Ammonium chloride: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.