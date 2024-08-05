FHN Regular Sensible Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Digestive sensitivity
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
Optimal digestion
Some cats have digestive sensitivity leading to soft stools. SENSIBLE 33 contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to support optimal digestive security (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS) for a balanced intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Concentrated energy
A higher energy density leads to smaller meal sizes and decreases digestive workload in cats with digestive sensitivity.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
High palatability
Three different kibble shapes and an attractive formula with carefully selected flavourings to stimulate food intake in sensitive cats.
COMPOSITION: dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), rice, animal fat (poultry fat), wheat gluten*, wheat, corn, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), yeast, corn gluten, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, powdered cellulose, soybean oil, fructo oligosaccharide. No animal medicine included.*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 19000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 26 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 34 mg, E6 (Zinc): 134 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: zeolite: 5 g - Zootechnical additives:ammonium chloride - Antioxidants.