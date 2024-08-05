FHN Regular Sensible Adult Cat

FHN Regular Sensible Adult Cat

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Digestive sensitivity

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

10kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

Optimal digestion

Some cats have digestive sensitivity leading to soft stools. SENSIBLE 33 contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to support optimal digestive security (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS) for a balanced intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Concentrated energy

A higher energy density leads to smaller meal sizes and decreases digestive workload in cats with digestive sensitivity.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

High palatability

Three different kibble shapes and an attractive formula with carefully selected flavourings to stimulate food intake in sensitive cats.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image