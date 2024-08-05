FCN Urinary Care Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
HAVE YOUR CAT'S DRINKING OR URINARY HABITS CHANGED? When a cat doesn't drink enough water, certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels and the cat will produce highly concentrated urine. These factors can result in changes in urinary habits and can impact lower urinary tract health. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy urinary tract. ㆍPROVEN RESULTS: Supports a healthy urinary tract in 10 days in healthy cats fed with ROYAL CANIN@ URINARY CARE*. *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Risk of urinary issues?
Does your cat have a risk of urinary issues? Urinary crystals can be found even in the urine of healthy cats. Depending on several factors including pH, urinary crystals can be transformed into stones. Nutrition can be an effective way to help reduce the risk of urinary crystal formation.
Urinary care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Urinary Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It helps maintain a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
Proven results
The exclusive use of Urinary Care after 10 days: 2x* helps reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.
Suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues
Should you have any doubt or any questions about your cat’s urinary health, please consult your veterinarian.
Encourage your cat to drink more water
Higher daily water intake helps result in an increased urine volume and dilution which support urinary tract health in cats.