FCN Urinary Care Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
HAVE YOUR CAT'S DRINKING OR URINARY HABITS CHANGED? When a cat doesn't drink enough water, certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels and the cat will produce highly concentrated urine. These factors can result in changes in urinary habits and can impact lower urinary tract health. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy urinary tract. ‧ PROVEN RESULTS Supports a healthy urinary tract in 10 days in healthy cats fed with ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE dry and wet formulas*. *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Urine balance
Formulated to help maintain a healthy balance of minerals in the urine.
Ideal weight maintenance
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Instinctively preferred
Nutrient profile instinctively preferred.
ADDITIVES (PER KG): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 64 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.5 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 6 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.6 mg, lodine (3b202): 0.32 mg - Technological additives Sodium bisulfate.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Moisture 82.1%, Protein 9.1%, Fat content 2.7%, Crude fiber 0.5%, Crude ash 1.7%, NFE 3.9%.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, cassiad gum, yeasts.
|Cat's weight
|Wet food only
|Dry & wet food
|3 kg
|2 + 1/2 pouches
|26 g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|3 pouches
|37 g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|46 g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|4 pouches
|55 g + 1 pouch