FCN Urinary Care Adult Cat (Gravy)

Wet food for Cat

HAVE YOUR CAT'S DRINKING OR URINARY HABITS CHANGED? When a cat doesn't drink enough water, certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels and the cat will produce highly concentrated urine. These factors can result in changes in urinary habits and can impact lower urinary tract health. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy urinary tract. ‧ PROVEN RESULTS Supports a healthy urinary tract in 10 days in healthy cats fed with ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE dry and wet formulas*. *Royal Canin internal study.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

Urine balance

Formulated to help maintain a healthy balance of minerals in the urine.

Ideal weight maintenance

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Instinctively preferred

Nutrient profile instinctively preferred.

PRODUCT DETAILS

