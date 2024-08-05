ADULT
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
ENERGY BALANCE
Formula specifically designed to meet the energy and nutrient needs of intact adult cats.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O INDEX LOGO
NO TEXT
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, animal fats, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts products, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 33 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 43 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 139 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Proteins: 33.0%, Fat content: 16.0%, Crude ash: 7.5%, Crude fibres: 3.7%, Phosphorus: 0.9%, Calcium: 1.05%, Sodium: 0.9%, Magnesium: 0.08%, Potassium: 0.75%, Chloride: 1.35%, Sulfur: 0.7%, EPA/DHA: 0.26%, taurine: 0.24%, Vitamin E: 470 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 200 mg/kg, lutein: 4.6 mg/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.