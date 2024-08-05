Anallergenic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Oligopeptides
Low molecular weight peptides to reduce the risk of adverse food reaction.
Allergen restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
COMPOSITION: Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, vegetable fibres, minerals, animal fat, fish oil, chicory pulp, fructo-oligo-saccharides, maltodextrin, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, dextrose, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight. Carbohydrate source: maize starch.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 36500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 162 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.26 mg. Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g- Antioxidants – Preservatives
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 24.6% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 7.6% - Crude fibres: 3.7%. Per kg: Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid - Arachidonic acid): 33.9 g .