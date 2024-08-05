Early Renal
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
Age support
Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help fight early signs of ageing.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
S/O INDEX
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, vegetables, yeasts. Protein sources: chicken, pork.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 340 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.35 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.3 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 13 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.5%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude ash: 1.3%, Crude fibres: 1.1%, Moisture: 78.0%, Calcium: 0.18%, Phosphorus: 0.15%, Potassium: 0.16%, Sodium: 0.09%, Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid, Arachidonic acid): 1.25%, Vitamin E: 120 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 50 mg/kg, EPA/DHA: 0.155%.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2.5
|170
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3.5
|220
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4.5
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5
|280
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5.5
|300
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6
|320
|4
|265
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6.5
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7
|355
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7.5
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|260
|3
|8.5
|410
|5
|340
|4
|275
|3
|9
|425
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9.5
|445
|5
|370
|4+1/2
|295
|3+1/2
|10
|460
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2