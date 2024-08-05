Gastrointestinal Fibre Response
Dry food for Cat
Complete food for adult cats.
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Easy transit
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.
Adequate energy
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry proteins, rice, maize, wheat gluten, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds (6%), hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.47%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.19%), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: 76.5%.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin E: 510 mg, Vitamin C: 210 mg, Taurine: 2.4 g, Iron (3b103): 22 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 2.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 28 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 134 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.03 mg - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 31.0% - Crude fibres: 3.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.71% - EPA/DHA: 0.4% - Metabolisable Energy: 3903 kcal/kg.
*L.I.P.: Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight(kg)
|grams
|mix
|grams
|mix
|grams
|mix
|2
|39g
|22g+1pouch
|33g
|16g+1pouch
|26g
|9g+1pouch
|3
|52g
|35g+1pouch
|43g
|27g+1pouch
|35g
|18g+1pouch
|4
|64g
|47g+1pouch
|53g
|36g+1pouch
|43g
|26g+1pouch
|6
|85g
|68g+1pouch
|71g
|54g+1pouch
|57g
|40g+1pouch
|8
|105g
|88g+1pouch
|87g
|70g+1pouch
|70g
|53+1pouch