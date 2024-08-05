Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Dry food for Cat

Complete food for adult cats.

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Easy transit

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.

Adequate energy

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy body weight.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.

S/O index

-

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image