Gastrointestinal Kitten

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for cats - Specially for kittens

400g

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.

