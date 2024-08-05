Gastrointestinal Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats - Specially for kittens
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Optimal growth
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.
Easy rehydration
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry proteins*, animal fats**, wheat gluten*, rice*, maize flour*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, yeasts products, minerals, beet pulp, egg powder*, vegetable fibres, soya oil**, fish oil**, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA)**, marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 60.8%, **Highly digestible fat sources: 16.1%.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 31 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 41 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 127 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.04 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 35.0% - Fat content: 24.0% - Crude ash: 8.7% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Calcium: 1.25% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.7% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 5.2% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 1.2% .
null null