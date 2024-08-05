Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O index
-
Composition: Rice*, dehydrated poultry proteins*, wheat gluten*, rice flour*, maize gluten*, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins*, animal fats**, minerals, beet pulp, egg powder*, soya oil**, yeasts products, fish oil**, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA)**, yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold meal. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 67.6%, **Highly digestible fat sources: 6.8%.
Additives (per kg): Vitamin A: 23500 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Iron (3b103): 39 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 51 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 132 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 35.0% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibres: 5.2% - EPA/DHA: 0.3% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.14% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.72% - Sodium: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.9%.