Hepatic
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
S/O index
-
Conposition: Maize, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, dehydrated pork proteins*, maize gluten*, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins*, minerals, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), yeasts (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold meal. *Protein sources: 27%. Highly digestible ingredients: 75.3%.
Additives (per kg): Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 118 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 5.7 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 149 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.39 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 5.1% - Essential fatty acids: 4.02% - EPA/DHA: 0.35% - Sodium: 0.3% - Total Copper: 3.6 mg/kg.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3
|49 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4
|60 g
|50 g
|40 g
|6
|81 g
|67 g
|54 g
|8
|99 g
|82 g
|66 g