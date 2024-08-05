MATURE CONSULT
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, wheat, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.80%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation (0.048%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00048%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 755 IU, Iron (3b103): 35 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 131 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 10.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 5.4% - Phosphorus: 0.8% Calcium: 1.0% - Sodium: 0.7% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Chloride: 1.14% - Sulfur: 0.7% - Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.71% - per kg: Beta-carotene: 4.2 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.