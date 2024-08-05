MATURE CONSULT

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old

Sizes available

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

