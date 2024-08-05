MATURE CONSULT
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
OPTIMAL ENERGY
Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, vegetables, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 126 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.31 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.5 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 8 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude ash: 1.4%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Moisture: 80.0%, Phosphorus: 0.15%, Calcium: 0.18%, Sodium: 0.13%, Magnesium: 0.014%, Potassium: 0.17%, Chloride: 0.26%, Sulphur: 0.17%