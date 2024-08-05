MATURE CONSULT BALANCE
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : pork by-products, poultry by-products, corn starch mixture, wheat flour, powder cellulose, pork blood products, minerals, dried tomato pulp, sunflower oil refined, fish oil, crude lecithins, yeasts and part thereof, marigold meal, glucosamine, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 45 IU, Iron (3b103): 5 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.25 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.6 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 16 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 7.5%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude ash: 1.45%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Moisture: 80.5%, Phosphorus: 0.13%, Calcium: 0.19%, Sodium: 0.13%, Magnesium: 0.013%, Potassium: 0.2%, Chloride: 0.25%, Sulphur: 0.17%