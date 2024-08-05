MATURE CONSULT BALANCE
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered mature cats or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 7 years old
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
VITALITY COMPLEX
Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
HIGH FIBRE
Contains fibres selected for their satiating effect that promotes the feeling of fullness.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O INDEX LOGO
NO TEXT
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : Maize, wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.78%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation (0.047%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00048%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22500 IU, Vitamin D3: 845 IU, Iron (3b103): 34 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 44 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 134 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 10.0% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 7.9% - Phosphorus: 0.8% - Calcium: 1.05% - Sodium: 0.7% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Chloride: 1.25% - Sulfur: 0.8% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.73% - EPA/DHA: 0.42% - Per kg: Beta-carotene: 4.3 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.