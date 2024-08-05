NEUTERED BALANCE
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your cat's healthy urinary tract.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 247 IU, Iron (3b103): 3 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 10 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude ash: 1.46%, Crude fibres: 1.45%, Moisture: 81.5%, Phosphorus: 0.19%, Calcium: 0.21%, Sodium: 0.14%, Magnesium: 0.013%, Potassium: 0.16%, Chloride: 0.21%, Sulphur: 0.14%.