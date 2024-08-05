NEUTERED MAINTENANCE
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats - From neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LEAN BODY MASS
High protein content to help support maintenance of lean body mass.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your cat's healthy urinary tract.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.28 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 11 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 10.0%, Fat content: 3.5%, Crude ash: 1.5%, Crude fibres: 1.4%, Moisture: 79.0%, Phosphorus: 0.19%, Calcium: 0.21%, Sodium: 0.15%, Magnesium: 0.015%, Potassium: 0.16%, Chloride: 0.23%, Sulphur: 0.18%.