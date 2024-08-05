Pediatric Growth
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotic with a patented synergistic antoxidant complex including high content of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein, to support natural defences of weaning kitten. * France, patent N° EP1146870
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Chicken and pig meats, rice flour, wheat gluten, cellulose, calcium caseinate, fish oil, minerals (including chelated minerals), yeast extract (source of Mannan-Oligo-Saccharides), taurine, L-carnitine, marigold meal (source of lutein), vitamins.
|KITTEN
|-
|-
|WET FEEDING
|-
|MIXED FEEDING
|Age
|Weight of
|KCAL / Day
|-
|Number of meal / day
|Pouch / Day
|-
|g dry / Day complementary to one pouch
|(monthes)
|Kitten (kg)
|Target weight adult 3 kg
|Target weight adult 5 kg
|-
|Target weight adult 3 kg
|Target weight adult 5 kg
|Target weight adult 3 kg
|Target weight adult 5 kg
|3 wk
|0.25 - 0.4
|86
|118
|-
|-
|4 wk
|0.35 - 0.6
|106
|147
|-
|-
|5 wk
|0.48 - 0.7
|128
|166
|5
|-
|-
|1,5
|0.6 - 0.9
|145
|192
|4 - 5
|2
|2 1/2
|15
|30
|2
|0.8 - 1.2
|169
|225
|3 - 4
|2
|3
|20
|35
|3
|1.4 - 2.1
|215
|290
|3
|3
|3 1/2
|35
|50
|4
|1.8 - 2.75
|230
|320
|2 - 3
|3
|4
|35
|60
|5
|2.1 - 3
|235
|330
|3 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|60
|6
|2.4 - 3.9
|240
|340
|4 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|65
|7
|1.8 - 2.78
|240
|340
|5 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|65
|8
|1.8 - 2.79
|240
|340
|6 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|65
|9
|2.9 - 5
|240
|335
|7 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|65
|10
|2.9 - 5
|235
|330
|8 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|60
|11
|2.9 - 5
|235
|330
|9 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|60
|12
|2.9 - 5
|235
|330
|10 - 3
|3
|4 1/2
|40
|60