Renal Liquid Cat

Renal Liquid Cat

Liquid food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a vet
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Renal dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION