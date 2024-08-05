Renal Select
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
400g
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Appetite stimulation
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
COMPOSITION : Animal fats, rice, precooked wheat flour, dehydrated pork protein*, wheat flour, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated fish, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, mono -and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).Protein sources: dehydrated pork protein*, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 148 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 24.5% - Fat content: 21.5% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.41% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.45% - Magnesium: 0.08% - Chloride: 0.94% - Sulphur: 0.4% - Vitamin D (Total): 900.0 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.42% - EPA/DHA: 0.41% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid - Arachidonic Acid): 3.51% - Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2.5
|43
|3/8
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|49
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3.5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4.5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|59
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|5.5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6.5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|90
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7.5
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|8
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9.5
|112
|1
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|116
|1+1/8
|97
|7/8
|78
|6/8